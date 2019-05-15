Matthew 19:26
Holy week schedule for Immaculate Heart of Mary￼ Catholic Church Palm Sunday￼-Private Mass-8am (Distribution of Palms Saturday April 4th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday April 5th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon in the parking lot! This will be drive-thru only no need to get out of your vehicles! You are asked to bring your church offerings! )￼ Monday through Wednesday of holy week live streamed mass each day at 1 PM￼ Holy Thursday￼-Private mass 5 PM￼ Good Friday-Passion of the Lord done in private at 3 PM￼ Holy Saturday-Easter vigil celebrated in private at 7 PM￼￼ Easter Sunday live streamed mass at 1 PM￼ Here is the updated schedule of papal liturgical ceremonies for Holy Week and Easter released by the Vatican (times listed are local): April 5, Palm Sunday, 11 a.m. April 9, Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord's Supper 6 p.m. April 10, Good Friday, 6 p.m. liturgy of the Lord's passion. April 10, Way of the Cross, 9 p.m., in front of St. Peter's Basilica. April 11, Easter vigil Mass, 9 p.m. April 12, Easter morning Mass, 11 a.m. followed by the pope's blessing "urbi et orbi" (to the city and the world). PLEASE LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE HERE FOR MORE UPDATES
MASS SCHEDULE STARTING MAY 28, 2020
Monday - Friday: 6:00am & 6:00pm
Saturday: 6:00am & 4:00pm
Sunday: 6:00am, 9:00am & 11:00am
Wednesday Adoration at 5:00pm followed by Benediction
CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE
Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020 - 6:00am
Christmas Vigil, Thursday, December 24th - 4:00pm & 8:00pm
Christmas Mass, Friday, December 25, 2020 - 6:00am, 9:00am & 11:00am
Welcome to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, in keeping with the charism and tradition of the founder of the Society of the Divine Word, focuses on providing the Word and Eucharist to its congregation and all who visit. Emphasizing the Mission of the Universal Church, Evangelization and the Historical Culture of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, we welcome all of God's people to hear the Good News. As a community of faithful stewards we continue to proclaim God's promise of new life, encourage people to experience it, and enable them to faithfully live it out in love for God and Neighbor.
Upcoming Events
There are no upcoming events at this time.
DEVOTIONS
Mother of Perpetual Help Novena
Tuesday 6:00 pm
Rosa Mystica
Thursday 5:00 pm
Confession
Saturday 3:15 pm-3:45 pm or by Appointment
Holy Hour Adoration
Tuesday & Wednesday 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Bible Study
Wednesday 6:30 pm
Pastor: Father Augustine Wall, SVD
Pastoral Staff
Divine Word Missionaries
Pastor: Father Augustine Wall, S.V.D.
In Residence: Father Richard Kalinowski, S.V.D.
Permanent Deacon: Deacon Michael Morrison
Parish Secretary: Jeannette Granger
Bookkeeper: Karen Broussard
Director of Religious Education: Lana Pierre
